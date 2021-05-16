Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $22,646,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.