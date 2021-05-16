Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 13,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 427,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

