Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

