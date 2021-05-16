Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

NFLX opened at $493.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

