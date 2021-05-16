Bluzelle Price Up 1.5% This Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $114.29 million and approximately $55.63 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.95 or 0.01082797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00062954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00114585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,419,339 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.