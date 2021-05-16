BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BOK Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.