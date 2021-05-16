BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $3.93 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $285,880.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.93 or 0.00008374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,094.09 or 1.00313991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00246350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000874 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 907,170 coins and its circulating supply is 906,382 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

