Bonded Finance Price Tops $0.0303 on Top Exchanges (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 27% against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $306,627.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00087844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.15 or 0.01121139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00116008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00062340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

