Bonk (BONK) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bonk

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

