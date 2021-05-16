Bonpay (BON) One Day Volume Tops $9.00

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 108.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Bonpay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $411,510.60 and $9.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonpay has traded 74.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.83 or 0.01118111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00115432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bonpay Profile

Bonpay (BON) is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 coins and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 coins. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bonpay is a full-fledged Blockchain service, including a wide range of solutions, from Bitcoin storage to plastic or virtual card. BON is an Ethereum-based token that provides token holders with incentive rewards and cashback bonuses. “

Bonpay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

