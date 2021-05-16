Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) & Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Critical Contrast

Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) and Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bontex and Ranpak’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bontex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ranpak $269.50 million 5.52 -$36.20 million N/A N/A

Bontex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ranpak.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bontex and Ranpak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bontex 0 0 0 0 N/A Ranpak 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ranpak has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Ranpak’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ranpak is more favorable than Bontex.

Risk & Volatility

Bontex has a beta of 54.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5,395% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranpak has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Ranpak shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Bontex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Ranpak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bontex and Ranpak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bontex N/A N/A N/A Ranpak -7.54% -4.13% -1.94%

Summary

Bontex beats Ranpak on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bontex

Bontex Inc. manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage. The company also provides non woven boards; and Strobel products. Its cellulose board and light gauge products are PVC, PU, or special size coated as per custom needs. The company's products are used in hiking/performance, work/safety, sport performance, men's dress, casual men's, casual women's, women's fashion, kids, and luggage/visor board/handbag applications. Bontex Inc. was formerly known as Georgia Bonded Fibers, Inc. and changed its name to Bontex Inc. in 1996. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Buena Vista, Virginia with research and development, manufacturing, converting, and warehousing facilities primarily in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, and the Americas.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects. The company's products also include line automation solutions, which comprise capital equipment that can size, pad, fill, flap, lid, tape, and/or label the product in an integrated fashion with the speed and flow of the customer's packaging line. It sells its products to end users primarily through a distributor network, and directly to select end users. Ranpak Holdings Corp. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio.

