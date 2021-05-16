BOOM (BOOM) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. BOOM has a market cap of $11.36 million and $1.38 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00085673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.93 or 0.01145017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00061572 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 968,115,229 coins and its circulating supply is 779,084,496 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

