Boosted Finance (BOOST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,708.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $74,708.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $36.56 or 0.00082920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00088005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.14 or 0.00474313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00231156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.36 or 0.01159735 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

