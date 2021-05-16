Boson Protocol Price Down 31.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.63 million and $1.69 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00005299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.68 or 0.00714817 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005522 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00018459 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $880.32 or 0.01993338 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000713 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,927,111 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

