Bottos (BTO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.15 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 83% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Bottos has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 76.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bottos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00087273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.19 or 0.01077576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00113453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00062787 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.