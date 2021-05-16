BOX Token Price Reaches $0.0449 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOX Token has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $4.48 million and $180.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020509 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.00294087 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001579 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000815 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

