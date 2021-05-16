Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $8 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.24.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

