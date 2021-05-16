Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) vs. Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Head to Head Review

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Ping Identity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $10.91 million 1.22 $330,000.00 ($0.59) -4.24 Ping Identity $242.90 million 7.99 -$1.50 million $0.37 63.97

Bridgeline Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ping Identity. Bridgeline Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping Identity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bridgeline Digital and Ping Identity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ping Identity 0 5 10 1 2.75

Ping Identity has a consensus target price of $34.41, suggesting a potential upside of 45.38%. Given Ping Identity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Risk & Volatility

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping Identity has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital 2.98% 34.09% 12.43% Ping Identity -2.36% 2.81% 2.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ping Identity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ping Identity beats Bridgeline Digital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. Further, it offers OrchestraCMS by Bridgeline and Celebros Search by Bridgeline digital solutions. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.