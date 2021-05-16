BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 9,411 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,513,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,264,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

