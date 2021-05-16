BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $1.42 Million in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 393,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of NexGen Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 729,853 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

