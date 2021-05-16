BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,929 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 221,647 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of IAMGOLD worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,625 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,149,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 478,400 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,811,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $24,075,000. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.35 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

