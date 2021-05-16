BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 62.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.