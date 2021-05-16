BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,895 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 986,247 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 844,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSM opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

