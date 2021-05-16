BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 49,848 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,848 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 315,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

