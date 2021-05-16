BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 86,380 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,380 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 445,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 35,899 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

SAND has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

NYSE:SAND opened at $8.31 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

