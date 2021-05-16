Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTVCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Britvic stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. Britvic has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

