Brokerages Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $27,429,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $15,223,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 500.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 185,801 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.