Brokerages Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGW traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $75.06. 62,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.23 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

