Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

CLH traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.79. 330,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,084. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.