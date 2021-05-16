Brokerages Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

