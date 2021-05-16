Brokerages Anticipate Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Fluor posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fluor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,688,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

