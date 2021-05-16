Brokerages Anticipate Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Fluor posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fluor.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fluor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,688,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.85.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
