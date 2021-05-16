Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.13. Kohl’s posted earnings of ($3.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Shares of KSS traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,084,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,156. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

