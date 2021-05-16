Brokerages Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report $3.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $16.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $16.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $21.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,705 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NXST opened at $150.90 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.80 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.