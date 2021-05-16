Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post $108.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.29 million and the lowest is $105.41 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $96.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $436.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.31 million to $444.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $454.78 million, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $466.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

RPAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

NYSE RPAI opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

