Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 370,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,943. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -573.93 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 208,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

