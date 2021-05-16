Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Strategic Education by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.61. 141,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,643. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $73.81 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

