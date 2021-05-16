Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Announce -$1.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.22). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 228,847 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 218,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

