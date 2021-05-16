Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. Verint Systems posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $205,768.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,950.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,467,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,182,000 after acquiring an additional 102,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.35. 1,414,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.