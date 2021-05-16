Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post sales of $223.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.46 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $207.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $897.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.70 million to $914.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $972.50 million, with estimates ranging from $944.40 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

