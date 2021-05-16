Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 billion to $28.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $29.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

