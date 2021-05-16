Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Macy’s reported earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 29,393,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,951,264. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,414,000 after purchasing an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,265,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

