Brokerages Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OVID. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.