Brokerages Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08.
NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.
About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
