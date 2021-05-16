Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $83.96. 160,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,500. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

