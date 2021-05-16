Brokerages Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $459.29 Million

Brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to post $459.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.70 million and the lowest is $445.60 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $402.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

