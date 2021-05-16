Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.21. Viasat posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viasat.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,430.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

