Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post sales of $86.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.00 million and the highest is $104.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $32.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $350.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $413.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $414.37 million, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $483.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM opened at $18.55 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 769.23%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.