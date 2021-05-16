Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Walmart posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

WMT opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.81. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Walmart by 19.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.6% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 25.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 230,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

