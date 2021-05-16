Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,318.97 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

