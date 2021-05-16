Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable worth $17,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.