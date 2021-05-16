Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up approximately 4.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Brunswick worth $39,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

NYSE:BC opened at $108.84 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

